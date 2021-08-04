Donna Jane Hurley, 95, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her Boutwells Landing apartment. Donna Jane was born March 5, 1926, in St. Paul, MN, to Edwin and Lauretta Newcombe. Donna Jane loved playing Bridge and remained active in Bridge clubs into her late 80’s. In 1944, Donna Jane graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Paul, MN, married and became a devoted mother, homemaker and bookkeeper. She was very active in the communities where she lived. She belonged to the Stillwater Junior Chamber of Commerce. While living in the San Francisco Bay area, she and husband Lawrence “Larry” Hurley were very active in the Richardson Bay Yacht Club. She was always an active volunteer at her churches, helping the elderly with their various needs. Donna Jane was what one might call a “do it yourself” sort of person, from construction projects around her home to sewing clothes for her daughters. Donna Jane is survived by her children James Membrez, Gregory A. Membrez (Ana Paula Ferreira), Michelle Membrez, and Georgene Membrez Gray, stepchildren Michael Hurley (Nora), Ann Brooksbank, Daniel Hurley and James Hurley; her grandchildren Tristan, Adrian (Abigail), Gregory J., Gustave (Cece), Elise (Luis), Nicholas (Laura), Jonathan (Nikki), Christopher (Amanda), Brandon (Laura); her great-grandchildren Apollo, Lilith, Destiny, Gabi, Mateo, Ashley, Alexis, Riley, Adison, Lydia, Ben, Missy, Amy, Angela, Johnny. Donna Jane was preceded in death by her daughter Constance Marie and husband Lawrence. Donna Jane will be especially remembered for her cheerful and energetic spirit which lit up the lives of everyone she was with. She was an elegant woman who will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Memorial will be Sunday, August 15th at Boutwells Landing, Little Historic Church, 5597 Norwich Pkwy, Oak Park Heights, MN, 55082, from 2-4 p.m.
Donna Jane Hurley
Devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
