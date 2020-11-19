Donalea (Di) Adams Ray December 26, 1941 - November 18, 2020 Donalea Adams Ray (fondly known as “Di”) was born on December 26,1941 in Milan, IN. She is the beloved daughter of Donald (Don) and Rosalea (Rosie) Adams who preceded her in death. Di lived most of her life in the beautiful little river town of Rising Sun, IN where she loved her Rising Sun Shiner Teams throughout the years and was a Rising Sun Shiner Cheerleader during her time in high school. Di worked many years at the Ludlow Hill Clinic in Lawrenceburg, IN where she made lifelong friends and cared for people of all ages. Di’s legacy includes her daughters Susan Hastings-Giebler (Jim Grobmyer) and Julea Schuh Remke (Bill Remke), her grandchildren Diana Giebler, TJ Giebler, Madison Schuh Athenas (Jack Athenas), Bo Schuh, Gunnar Schuh, and her great grandchildren Daring Giebler (Diana Giebler) and Eli Athenas (Madison and Jack Athenas). Di dearly loved and was so proud of her brothers John Adams (Pam Adams) and Gene Adams (Gwen Adams) their wives and her nieces and nephews. Di loved her Kentucky Wildcats and was appointed as a “Kentucky Colonel”. Di loved spending time shopping and decorating her beautiful home (in all white, of course!). Her favorite holiday was Christmas so much so that she would listen to Christmas music all year round. Di and her devoted Husband, Larry Ray, loved to travel together to Gatlinburg, South Carolina and Florida. Larry, fondly known as “Sarge”, would often take Di to see her favorite performer Louise Mandrell in Tennessee. After a series of strokes, Di spent her last years at The Waters in Rising Sun, IN and Villa Springs, Erlanger, KY. At Villa Springs, Di was fondly known as “Hollywood” because she would always be wearing sunglasses. Di passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth in Ft. Thomas, KY on Wednesday, November 18. She is loved and will be dearly missed by many. Private family services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020. Burial will be at Rising Sun New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to the Rising Sun United Methodist Church. Markland Funeral Home of Rising Sun, in serving the family. marklandfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.