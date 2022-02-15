Our cherished Papa, Donald E. Roach, 82, of Mahtomedi, found his way to Heaven on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Craig R. Vick.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Suzanne M. Roach (Schultz) "Toots"; devoted daughters, Kelly Vick (Steve Brown), Koleen Roach, Katie Schoenecker (John), and Kari Thein (Steve); adored grandchildren, Tina Vick, Jesi Vick (Ryan Kennedy), Savanna Handevidt (Callum Campbell), Charlie Thein, Sam Thein, Sophie and Dominic Hanson; precious great granddaughter, Ali Kiesow; brother-in-law, Dennis Schultz (Katherine); and extended family and friends.
Don graduated from Johnson High School in 1957 and enlisted in the Navy Sea Bees where he served from 1957 until 1963. He married the love of his life "Sue" in 1959 and together they raised four daughters in a home filled with fun, laughter, and love. He worked at Northwest/Delta Airlines from 1966 to 1996 where his coworkers were his extended family.
Don was an incredible athlete, excelling in baseball and hockey. He was a marvel to watch on skates and if not for an injury, had the promise of a professional baseball career. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, and spending time on the golf course. He was always trolling for walleye, fishing for crappies, or finding that perfect sunfish hole. He had all four girls fishing before they could walk and thought filet knives made excellent Christmas gifts for each daughter.
He loved to garden and hunt in those years while raising his family and made sure that the vegetables and venison were plentiful to feed his family through the winters. Nothing made him happier than the love of his family, hugging his grandchildren, and being together as much as possible. He particularly relished in fish fry's and times when the family would gather to make his favorite Polish dishes, Perogies and Golumpkis.
He suffered debilitating illnesses throughout his life but never failed to crack a joke to lighten the moment. He worked hard and loved with all his might. He was incredibly emotional and would get weepy every time he said "I love you" to anyone. His family is blessed with the gift of his life and forever grateful for his love. Rest in peace dear dad. You did good!!
A special thank you to all of Don's doctors and nurses who cared for him over the years as well as Lakeview Homecare and Hospice who helped us through this difficult last week of his life. We couldn't have done it without you.
A private Catholic Mass at St. Jude of the Lake will be held with immediate family. A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
