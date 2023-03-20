Donald R. Polzin, age 67 of Somerset, WI, formerly of Stillwater, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Don was born on December 30, 1955 in Stillwater to Robert and Barbara (Harvieux) Polzin. He graduated from Stillwater High School with the class of 1974, and was blessed with four daughters. Don grew up in a home where cooking was both a hobby and a profession. This ignited his passion, which led him to working in the restaurant industry for most of his life. In recent years Don devoted a lot of time to his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with family.
Don will remain in the hearts of his daughters Trace (Brent) Polzin, Kari "Jo" (Dave) Ellingworth, Cassie (David) Rowland, and Katie (Brandon) Meyer; grandchildren Dean, John, Aspen, Benjamin, and Hank; siblings, Deb Polzin, Denise (Scott) Hartenstein, and Doug (Holly) Polzin; nieces and nephews Ellen, Laina, Alicia, Troy, Piper, and Payton; and other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Barbara Polzin.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at SIMONET FUNERAL HOME, 6429 Osgood Ave. N, Stillwater, MN. Private family interment St. Anne's Cemetery, Somerset, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
