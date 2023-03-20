Donald R. Polzin, age 67 of Somerset, WI, formerly of Stillwater, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Don was born on December 30, 1955 in Stillwater to Robert and Barbara (Harvieux) Polzin. He graduated from Stillwater High School with the class of 1974, and was blessed with four daughters. Don grew up in a home where cooking was both a hobby and a profession. This ignited his passion, which led him to working in the restaurant industry for most of his life. In recent years Don devoted a lot of time to his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with family.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.