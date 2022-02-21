Donald Manuel Peloquin, age 82, passed away on March 16, 2021 in Bradenton, Florida.
He is survived by daughters Jennifer Peloquin, Melissa Peloquin, Catherine Peloquin and Rebecca (Roger) Garbe; grandchildren Cody and Brady Garbe; as well as his partner Kathy Dempsey. He is also survived by siblings Marjorie McClure and Gordon Peloquin, their children, and many beloved cousins.
Donald was preceded in death by his second wife Janice Nelson. They moved to Florida in 2003 where he enjoyed walking the beaches. His first wife Barbara Lewerer lives in Hudson, Wisconsin. They built a home in St. Joseph Township, raised chickens, turkeys, geese, rabbits and cats, tended two vegetable gardens, an orchard and honey bees on 16 acres. The family was active in Worthwhile, Pathfinders and Rolling Hills 4-H and Trinity Lutheran Church in Hudson.
Donald grew up on a dairy farm in Oneka Township (Withrow) and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1957. He worked in farming and construction equipment sales, including the Hugo Feed Mill, Stillwater filling station, Stillwater Farm Equipment, Alexander and Marquardt (A & M) located in the International Harvester building, Dresser Industries, Tamarack Materials, and Cummins. He served as a volunteer fireman for 10 years and groomed ski runs at Birch Park, both in St. Joseph Township. Going to tractor shows, flea markets and collecting toy red tractors were his passions. A drive in the car for a good meal was his simple pleasure.
Donald was a kind gentleman, always helpful and made people smile and laugh. Throughout his knee implant complications, leg amputation and hospital stays, he brought joy to Bradenton-area nursing staff. For four years, he lived in Westminster Point Pleasant Health Center.
Per Donald's wishes, there was no funeral or burial. His ashes were spread in Minnesota and Florida. He is dearly missed.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.