Our dear loved one was called to Heaven on November 23, 2020. Julius and Edna Lind welcomed Don into this world on March 13, 1926, and he was raised on a farm with humble beginnings. Don was a proud WWII veteran, serving in the Army and Air Force, joining at the young age of 18. On his return home, he became a very successful man, creating multiple businesses through the years. Don met and married his soul mate, Julele, on August 6, 1966. After many moves, they settled in Lakeland, Minnesota in a home on the river he loved so much. Julele cared for him with love and devotion until his death. Along with his hard work, he was not averse to a good time. He had a love of travel, fishing trips, mystery outings, and daily breakfasts with the guys. His great sense of humor endured until the end. His guidance, generosity and love for family will remain in our hearts forever. Don is survived by and deeply missed by all of us: wife, Julele; daughters, Linda Paradise and Dianne Sorlien (Jim); grandchildren, Marc Paradise (Darla), Shannon Thom, Michael Paradise (Krista), Matthew Sorlien, Lindsey Sorlien and Stacey Sorlien; seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Darlene Miller (Roger) and nephews and niece, Todd Miller (Cherrise), Janet King (Chad) and James Miller. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice and staff, especially his nurse Brenda. Donations to the charity of your choice, or to Interim Home and Hospice Care, 2680 Arthur St., Roseville, MN 55113. A private family burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Your legacy will live in our hearts forever.
