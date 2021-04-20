Donald passed away peacefully on April 15, 2021 after complications from COPD. Don was born January 28, 1929 in St. Paul, MN and moved to Stillwater in 1941. Don enlisted in the Air Force in 1948 and was stationed in Fassurg, Germany helping with the Berlin Airlift through 1949. Then deployed to Erding Germany Air Force supply base through 1951 and also served in Mobile, AL and Denver before his discharge in 1952. Don retired from Andersen Window Corporation in 1987 after 35 proud years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. Don loved skiing into his 70s, fishing, golfing, dancing at every opportunity, and he especially loved Stillwater and “his” St. Croix River. Preceded in death by wife Beverly, sister Elaine Porter, former wife and mother of sons Doris. Survived by brother Dick (Judy); children Jack (Susan), James R.; grandchildren Nicky Thompson (Zach), Jessica, Stephanie, Ryan (Caity), Aaron (Marissa); eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and loving step-family. Special thank you to Ashleigh, Tina, Jo and the team from Lakeview Hospice for the extraordinary care, compassion, love and support for Don and family. As Don would say: “Always be nice.” Socially Distanced Services will be held Saturday, May 1 at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN with a visitation/gathering at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. Interment at Hazelwood Cemetery, Bayport, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don’s honor preferred to Lakeview Hospice via Lakeview Health Foundation, 927 Churchill St. W., Stillwater, MN 55082. https://35249.thankyou4caring.org/donate
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.