Donald H. Petry

Donald H. Petry passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023 at his home in Sun City West, AZ at the age of 92.

Don was born to Arthur and Ella Petry on October 4, 1930, in St. Paul, MN. On April 11, 1959, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Allison and raised three children.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.