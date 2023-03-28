Donald H. Petry passed away peacefully on March 17, 2023 at his home in Sun City West, AZ at the age of 92.
Don was born to Arthur and Ella Petry on October 4, 1930, in St. Paul, MN. On April 11, 1959, he married the love of his life, Marjorie Allison and raised three children.
Don was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church in Afton, MN and Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Sun City West, AZ. He attended the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. Don spent his working years in trucking related businesses and owned Petry Sales Company and Elston Manufacturing, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD.
Don was a member of the Freemasons and a Shriner for many years. He played trumpet in the Minneapolis Zuhrah Shrine Drum & Bugle Corp.
Don was known for his smile, fun-loving personality and loved to spend time with friends and family. He spent his summers in Minnesota at his homes in Afton and lake home in Finlayson.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Arthur and his mother, Ella and brother, Herbert.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marjorie and children, Eric, Suzanne (Curtis) Boyd, Cynthia; grandson, Ethan; brother, Raymond (Patricia) and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer at his lake home in Finlayson, MN.
