Donald John Savage passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2021 in Stillwater, MN after a long battle with ALS. He was born a twin on October 16, 1946 in Minneapolis, MN. Donnie wrote, “My twin sister, Diane, has a small foot print on the top of her head as I kicked her out to do a recon mission! She never came back, so after five minutes, I hopped out!” Growing up on the farm, Donnie remembered a lot of hard work but mostly a lot of laughing, having a good time and plenty of good food to eat. He attended a little two room country school in Santiago, MN through grade 8. He graduated from Becker High School in 1964. In January 1965, Donnie joined the US Navy. This was the start of a 30-year career serving our country with the US Navy and MN National Guard. Donnie served on the USS Ajax and USS Jason. Donnie loved his Lord, hunting, fishing, sports, cribbage and spending time with family and friends. He had a fun sense of humor, positive attitude and quick wit. Donnie worked for the State of Minnesota MNDOT with highway maintenance and as a corrections officer at the Minnesota Corrections Facility in Stillwater. He also worked for the Minnesota Twins as a security officer. Survivors include his wife, Jackie Savage; son, Joshua Savage; grandchildren, Jack and Sydney. Siblings include Ginny (Savage) Meiers, Nancy (Savage) Dow, Duane (Karen) Savage, David (Deb) Savage, and Doug Savage. Also, sisters-in-law Glenna Peterson and Debbie Weyer; plus, best friend David Reichow. He will be missed by several nieces and nephews who loved and adored him. David Reichow was a true friend; he was like a brother to Donnie. David made life for Donnie more accessible. He made sure Donnie was able to do the things he loved by taking him on fishing and hunting trips; and would make or do anything that made everyday life easier for Donnie. A special thank you to Molly of Bright Star for the awesome care given to Donnie. They developed a special friendship which made Donnie’s days a little brighter. Thank you also to the Health Partners Hospice Team for their compassionate care, spiritual fellowship and music which brought comfort and joy to Donnie. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Marion Savage; and twin sister, Diane (Savage) Austin. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to The ALS Foundation or Capable Partners.
