Don, of Stillwater and Fountain Hills, AZ, passed away peacefully January 30, 2021 surrounded by family. Survived by wife of 53 years, Rosemary; children, Colleen (Frank) Davis, Michael (Stacie), Ryan (Abby); Grandchildren, Megan, Shaun, Nolan, Ben, Madeline, Melina, Molly and Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial was held February 6, 2021 at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Scottsdale, AZ. Condolences: hansenmortuary.com/obituary/569680/donmckenzie

