Diane Leduc, 63, of Bellville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, after a 6-year battle with lung cancer. She was born on June 30, 1956 in Stillwater, Minnesota, to the late John and Wanda Lee (Shephard) Donahue. Diane was well loved and had a good sense of humor. She had a knack at turning strangers into friends. She loved music and dancing and had a real zeal for life. Diane enjoyed working outside in her garden and spending time cooking in the kitchen with her family. She loved her family and cherished every moment spent with them. She was a member of the AMVETS and American Legion Auxiliary in Bellville where she would also volunteer. She is survived by her beloved husband, David Leduc; five children, Dan (Heidi Sherwood) Nord, Bill Nord, Shari Nord, Paul (Caitlin Roberts) Leduc and Wyatt Leduc; two grandchildren, Elise and Emmitt Hanson; brother, Patrick (Trudy) Donahue; and sister, Susan Donahue. In addition to her parents, Diane is preceded in death by her son, Mark Nord. There will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com.
Diane Leduc
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Leduc as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.