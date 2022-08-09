Derald E. King passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Stillwater, MN, at the age of 86.
Derald was born in Washburn, Bayfield County in Wisconsin to Julian and Irene (Compton) King.
He is preceded in death by parents; son, Robert; sisters, Cecilia and Barbara; brothers, Harold, Cecil and Julian Jr.
Derald attended school in Ashland, Wisconsin. After school, he joined the U.S. Air Force - mainly stationed in Japan as an Air Traffic Controller. He is a Korean Conflict Veteran. He retired from Andersen Windows Corporation after 32 years.
Derald loved his family, playing golf, fishing, hunting, bingo and going to the casino.
Derald is survived by wife, Sylvia (Picht-Schiefelbein) of 47 years; his daughters, Anita (Tracy) Tuenge, Cheryl (Russ) Barber, Valerie King, Sharon (Pat Dueschle) King and step-son, Charles (Kelly) Schiefelbein; grandchildren, Daisy (Jon) Gabler, Cassandra Martin, Michell Barber, Cristan (John) Lin, Niklas (Kayla) Nordin, Joshua (Monica Wittner) King; step-granddaughter, Charli (Ryan) Arndt; great-grandchildren, Chayton, Ayiana, Tommy, Lucia, Everlie, Joren; step-great-grandchildren, Camden and Camille; siblings, Richard (Victoria) King, Beatrice Daust, Donna (Jerry) Sell, Louis King, Wayne King, Debbie (John) Raspotnik. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Derald will be sadly missed by his family.
A Celebration of Derald's life will be held at 2PM, on Wednesday, August 24, at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater. Family and friends may visit one hour prior. Masks preferred. No flowers please. Memorials to donor's choice.
Many thanks to Lakeview Hospital doctors, nurses and everyone that cared for Derald. Thank you!
