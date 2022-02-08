David Henning, age 66, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully January 23, 2022, after a long-term struggle with liver cancer.
Preceded in death by wife of 40 years, Joni Casserly-Henning; father and mother, Albert and Grace Henning; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jack and Joan Casserly; brothers, Albert and Michael Henning; and brother-in-law, David Wolfe.
Survived by sister, Susan Wolfe and fiancé, Robert Freeman; sisters-in-law, Debra (Rick) Smith and Gail Eike; nephew, Kim Board; niece, Margaret (Blaine) Beadle; and many more family and friends at work, play and life.
David loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, Joni, and went on many trips with their friends who are members of the H.O.G. groups in St. Paul and Blaine. He was also a member and friends with the Bison Thunder Indian Motorcycle Riders Group in St. Paul riding his Indian motorcycle.
While dedicated to his life of trucking and distribution of goods over the road in early years and local deliveries later, he was a friend of all offering an amazing wealth of knowledge and information on nearly every subject.
To his family and friends David was always David, now very much missed.
Services will be Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Lake Elmo, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.