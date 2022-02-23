David T. Lawson

David, age 69, of Edina, MN passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2022 from cardiac arrest.
Loved and missed by his best friend and wife of 42 years, Judy; children, Kathryn (Colin) and Alexander (Ashley); and five adored grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Roderick "Rory"; cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, Roderick and Helen Lawson; and sister, Mary Lawson.
Formerly of Stillwater, MN, he received his B.A. from University of Minnesota and earned his MBA degree from University of St. Thomas. David was employed as a contract manager with ADC Telecommunications retiring 11 years ago. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, was a voracious reader and was proud of his Scottish heritage (Clan MacLaren). But spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren was his greatest joy. David's kindness, generosity and gentle spirit will be missed.
Our thanks go out to Fairview Southdale and Fairview University ICU staff who worked tirelessly to keep him comfortable, and to everyone who kept us in their thoughts and prayers. We sadly say farewell to a loving husband, devoted son, amazing father and doting grandfather who will be missed by many, including his regularly fed neighborhood squirrels and birds.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Doctors Without Borders, Nature Conservancy, or Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. A memorial service to celebrate David's life is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at 2 p.m. (visitation one hour prior) at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN. Masks are required for in person attendance.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.