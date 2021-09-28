David Roloff

Age 81 of Stillwater
Passed away on September 23, 2021 in Stillwater.
David was born and raised in the St. Croix Valley. He was a longtime Andersen Windows employee, and a proud member of the Quarter Century Club. He will long be remembered as an especially generous and kind person.
He is survived by his sister, Fran Colombo; nieces and nephews, Brad (Ann) Colombo, Susan (Rich) Sparby, Diane (Kevin) Christensen, Mike (Sandy) Colombo, Rick Minichillo (Ann); many great-nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents, William and Ruth Roloff; sister, Jeanne Pfuhl; brother, James Roloff.
Private family services due to Covid.
