David Robert Pressley

David Pressley, was born on August 9, 1947 in Rhinelander, WI. He joined the Afterlife September 9, 2021 in Arroyo Grande, CA
David's legacy is more than just a business success story of an American dream come true. His decades of hard work and prophetic vision built and sustained a multi-million dollar company. Not just an entrepreneur, David was a leader, mentor and friend to his colleagues and team members. Many of his deepest, lifelong friendships were forged through the business he started in 1975.
The fourth of six children, David was raised in Milwaukee. He was dedicated to his siblings and widowed mother from an early age. He delivered newspapers, cleaned yachts at the Milwaukee Yacht Club, and took any odd jobs he could to help pay bills. At 17, after attending Riverside High School, he followed his older brothers into the military. He enlisted in the Army's 101st Airborne Division where he trained as a paratrooper and later became a medic serving at the Milwaukee induction center. After being honorably discharged from the Army, David started several businesses: an imported clothing and jewelry shop near Marquette University; a homemade candle business, selling door-to-door along Lake Shore Drive; and a window washing service he started with friends, using just hand-made flyers and word-of-mouth advertising. After marrying in 1971, he and his wife, Karen, left Milwaukee and settled in River Falls, Wisc., where he attended the university. While in college, David was fortunate to be involved with one of his favorite pastimes, music, by obtaining a slot as a DJ on the college radio station. He also got his first taste for the printing business, working at and eventually managing the university print center. After a couple of years, he made the decision to go out on his own and opened the first Copy Cat Printing in downtown River Falls. He also purchased the Somerset General Store & Apple Tap in Somerset, Wisc. He and other family members remodeled and added a restaurant to the beer bar. He simultaneously ran the General Store and Copy Cat Printing until 1982, when he sold the store in order to devote more time to his printing dream.
As the Internet began building steam in the '90s, David had a keen sense of the coming revolution and began adapting the business accordingly. By 2008, it had grown from a few small local print shops to a diversified, national brand with tens of thousands of customers. In 2012, they opened a California facility in San Luis Obispo, where he moved with his family the next year.
For David, team effort was more than a catch phrase. He disliked the word "employee" and refused to be called "boss." He frequently praised and rewarded the hard work of the talented people who made their continued success possible. His greatest measure of success was not his own prosperity, but helping build good lives and livelihoods for dozens of other families.
More than a generous spirit, David was passionate about supporting social causes, from arts education and addiction recovery to animal welfare, Native cultural preservation and domestic abuse prevention.
But David's greatest pride was his family. On May 1, he and wife Karen celebrated their Golden Anniversary. As a father, he worked hard to balance the needs of the business with the needs of his children, Jessica and Roe, including giving them a strong start in preschool education. As the kids grew. David was passionately involved and supportive of his daughter's softball skills. He coached her and four other core players from 3rd grade on, each and every year, including one post high school season. They played in multiple tournaments and often took 1st or 2nd place. David still holds a special place in the hearts of his now-grown players. He also bought his son Roe his first guitars (as well as turntables, mixers and drum machine) and remained supportive of his musical talent even through his last days, going so far as to finance a professionally recorded album.
As "Papa," David relived the joys of fatherhood. He learned all about horse culture with his granddaughter, Charleigh, as they toured horse events throughout California, with Charleigh eventually becoming a true equestrian. They purchased two rescue mustangs and three mini horse, which he enjoyed watching Char work with and care for. He loved watching his grandson, Davey, play baseball, and enjoyed getting updates from Iowa about all of Davey's other athletic endeavors. They loved the Packers and often watched the games together or talked on the phone about the games if they couldn't be together. He was so very proud of them both.
David loved golf, whether it be squeezing in 36 holes on a Tuesday or chilling on the couch to a televised tournament on a Sunday. He absolutely loved music, both in concert and blasting at max-volume in his car. Among his favorites were Pavarotti, Tom Waits, Willie Nelson, Leonard Cohen, John Prine, Neil Young, The Beatles and Pink Floyd.
David was an avid news junkie, always on guard for the next technological revolution, political upheaval or catastrophic event that could upend our way of life. At last, this soldier's watch has ended.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Lytle and Audrey (Ahlswede); daughter Jessica and son-in-law Christopher Crimmins; siblings Donald, Virginia and Gary; and nephew DJ.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Johnson); son Roe; grandchildren Charleigh Crimmins-Pressley and David Robert Pressley II; brothers Ron and Terry; and many nieces and nephews. He is and will always be sorely missed, forever beloved and deeply appreciated for all that he gave and all that he was.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.