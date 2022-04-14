Dave, age 78, of Bayport, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2022 while in medical transport from Fort Worth, Texas to Rochester, Minnesota. Dave had experienced significant heart issues while wintering in Texas and his deepest desire at the time was to get back to his home state of Minnesota.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jane, of 51 years.
Dave is survived by his three daughters, their spouses, 13 grandkids, one great grandson and two great granddaughters.
Dave was born on May 21, 1943. He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1961 and received a business degree later in life. He married the love of his life, Jane, on December 28, 1968. Dave's early career included being the store manager for Red Owl grocery, owner of the St. Croix Mall Restaurant, manager of Christys Foods and retired from Automotive Cooling Products. He took great pride in his work and was a role model to his kids and grandkids.
Dave was devoted to his three daughters, taking on roles such as softball coach, manager of Girl Scout cookie season, golf mentor and all around cheerleader in life. He delighted in spending time with his family and friends at their cabin and snowmobiling throughout the winter months. He brought great joy to his grandkids and spent a lot of time with them.
Dave's personal passion and talent was golf. He was a long time member of the Stillwater Country Club where he played as much cribbage as he did golf.
Dave will be greatly missed by many who remember his easy smile and willingness to help anywhere he was needed. We look forward to one day being reunited with both our mom and dad in heaven.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, April 23, 2022. The visitation will be at 10am followed by a celebration service at 11am at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church (SOV) in Lakeland, MN. You are invited for lunch and fellowship following the celebration. Services will be in person or you can view the service live at sov.online.church.
Memorials can be made out to and sent to Jodi Bell at 3265 19th Street NW Suite 512, Rochester, MN 55901. We will be planting a tree next to our moms, one at Stillwater Golf Course and supporting the VBS and youth at SOV and Stillwater Area Young Life.
