David E. Petersen

David Eugene Petersen, age 76 of Stillwater, Minnesota, passed away on December 3, 2021 at Comforts of Home Assisted Living in Hudson, WI after suffering with Lewy Body Dementia for several years.
David was born on August 22, 1945 in Stillwater to Glenn and Mary (Roettger) Petersen. He graduated from Stillwater High School and continued his education at St. Paul Technical College where he studied electronics. David was united in marriage to Susanne Olson on December 21, 1965 at First Baptist Church in Stillwater, and the couple was blessed with five children. Through his actions, David taught his children to be generous and to help others, but also shared with them his sarcastic wit and humor. He had a long career working for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, U.S. West, and AT&T, before his retirement.
David dedicated his life to God by serving his community and church with his gifts, knowledge and skills anywhere there was a need. He held a deep love for his family and friends, and treasured his wife, Sue. David enjoyed spending time with his family, and reliving his past by sharing stories with anyone who was willing to listen. He enjoyed traveling with his family and friends as much as he enjoyed working in his yard and riding on his John Deere tractor.
David will remain in the hearts of his wife of almost 56 years, Sue; children, Ray (Pearl), Ken (Angela), Jenny Borscheid, Janette, and Katie (Andy) Robbins; grandchildren, Vikki Boyum (Jordan Stebbins), Cliff (Mary) Boyum, Micah McRunnel (Alyssa Pryor), Grace Borscheid, and Reagan Robbins; great-grandchildren, Alli, Lilly, and Jake; siblings, Doug (Sue), Bruce (Julie), Shirley (Steve) Smith, and Bev (Steve) Rekedal; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Mary Petersen; son-in-law, Jeff Borscheid; and grandchildren gone too soon.
A Memorial Services to celebrate David's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the CrossWinds Community Church, 9125 Newgate Ave. N, Stillwater, MN. A gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church. Memorials are preferred, and can be mailed to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI 54016 to be forwarded to the family, or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.