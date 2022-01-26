Darlene Cecelia Foley (Maruska)

Darlene Cecelia (nee Maruska) Foley, 82 of Stillwater, MN, passed away peacefully January 16, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born September 18, 1939 to Jerome and Genevieve (Young) Maruska in St. Paul, MN. Darlene was a 1957 graduate from Monroe High School in St. Paul, MN.
She spent most of her career working as a paraprofessional at Oakland Jr. High, in Lake Elmo, MN. Darlene was also a long-time member of St. Brenda's Band and Befrienders, at St. Michael's Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children Kathlene (Todd) Junker, Colleen (Brian) Foley and Brian (Rose) Foley; grandchildren Talia (Nathan) Carrier, Tonna (Benjamin) Hangge, Todd (Brittany) Junker, Jr., Ross (Ellen) Halverson, Ryan (Stacey) Halverson, Mikaela (Greg) Richert, Creighton Foley, Eryn (Jesse) Foley, Adam Kycia, Julian Kycia and 17 great grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Jerome "Jerry" Foley (died December 14, 2021); parents, Jerome and Genevieve Maruska; special aunt, Cecelia Young and grandson, Patrick Kycia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Michael's Catholic Church, in Stillwater, MN.
A joint funeral and memorial are planned for Darlene and her husband, Thomas "Jerry" Foley, April 29, 2022. Please see Simonet's Funeral Home and cresenttide.org for updates.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.