Dan passed away peacefully at the age of 86, on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his home while watching the Twins in his favorite chair with his faithful companion, dog Zoey.
Dan was born February 8, 1936 in Stillwater, the son of Daniel and Florence (Kimker) Kroening. He grew up and attended school in Stillwater. After high school, he attended Dunwoody and earned a degree in Structural Drafting. Dan was united in marriage on October 1, 1955 to Nancy McLaughlin at the Church of St. Michael. The couple enjoyed 48 years of marriage until Nancy's passing in 2003. He worked for Ellerbe for 44 years as a Structural Draftsman. He loved Minnesota sports, hunting, gardening and woodworking.
Dan is survived by his children, Daniel Jr. (Amy Jo), Elizabeth (Robert) Haselman, John (Kathy), Robert (Kristy), James (Amy), and Deborah (Michael) Huttner; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Terry Giebler; and his dear friend and neighbor, Reeve Lasky.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy and her twin sister, Patricia Giebler.
Service held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Avenue N., Stillwater, MN 55082 with visitation one hour prior. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN.
