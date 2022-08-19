Dana Lynn Tow, age 66 of Atkins, IA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022. His wife, Linda, was at his side.
Dana was born July 16, 1956 in Minneapolis, MN to Rodney and Janice Tow. He spent the first half of his childhood in Minnetonka and the latter half in Marine on St. Croix, MN. He graduated Stillwater High School in 1974. After high school he joined the Coast Guard and retired medically in 1975. He was a member of the American Legion in Atkins, IA. In 1979 he met Linda Tow (Karaba) and instantly saw his life flash before his eyes. He knew she was his soulmate then and there. You couldn't find two people more in love. They married November 17, 1979 in Marine on St. Croix and have three children, Amanda, Eric, and Colleen.
Growing up Dana loved all things water and outdoors. As a true Minnesotan he spent his time playing hockey, fishing, boating, camping, and hunting with his parents, brother, and sister. He was a river rat through and through. It was a passion he shared throughout his life with his wife and children. He was a spitfire who loved adventure. At only 14 years old he and his mom canoed from Marine on St. Croix down the St. Croix and Mississippi River all the way to St. Louis. He even hitchhiked to California by himself as a teen! Boy times were different then.
His dream was to have a family and he absolutely lived for them. He believed family is above all else. His grandchildren were his world. He made sure his kids had amazing adventures of their own growing up. Those family vacations were epic! When not traveling, they spent their time camping in the backyard, having campfires, and telling stories. We will never forget booger grass and hookman. Dana was the life of the group. His wit and sense of humor were matched by none. He could make a rock laugh.
Dana always had a good attitude, despite a lifetime of disability and illnesses. His positivity was infectious. He was incredibly encouraging. He was so proud of his family and wanted everyone to know how much they meant to him. He urged others to spread love and kindness. A billion bear hugs, Dad. You're forever our hero.
Dana was preceded in death by his father, Lindley Rodney Tow, and mother, Janice Bigelow Tow (Sather).
He is survived by his wife, Linda Tow; daughter Amanda (Tim) Helvey and their children Miles, Ian, and Clara; daughter, Colleen (Lucas) Tow and their children Hunter, Josie, Kaylynn, and Charlie; son, Eric Tow; brother Scott (Diane) Tow; sister Laurie (Jay) Crenshaw.
Dana wanted to thank the VA and all of their doctors and nurses who put up with his very stubborn self and cared for him over the past 47 years, 43 of which were at the Iowa City VA.
A very special thank you to his caregiver and wife, Linda for the unconditional love, laughs, and life together. Forever, for always, no matter what.
Per Dana's wishes, he was cremated and there will be no services or burial.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.