Dana Lynn Tow

Dana Lynn Tow, age 66 of Atkins, IA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday, August 13, 2022. His wife, Linda, was at his side.

Dana was born July 16, 1956 in Minneapolis, MN to Rodney and Janice Tow. He spent the first half of his childhood in Minnetonka and the latter half in Marine on St. Croix, MN. He graduated Stillwater High School in 1974. After high school he joined the Coast Guard and retired medically in 1975. He was a member of the American Legion in Atkins, IA. In 1979 he met Linda Tow (Karaba) and instantly saw his life flash before his eyes. He knew she was his soulmate then and there. You couldn't find two people more in love. They married November 17, 1979 in Marine on St. Croix and have three children, Amanda, Eric, and Colleen.

