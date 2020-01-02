Dan Hicks, age 85, of Oak Park Heights, MN, passed away on December 29, 2019 at the age of 85. Dan was born in Fort Dodge, IA and was an Army veteran serving in Germany and Lebanon. He was a certified COTA, had a hobby for boat building, a passion for kayaking and traveling. Preceded in death by brothers Tom and Jack Hicks, sisters Sally Swanson and Carol Patterson. Survived by life partner Norman Nagasawa and son Andrew Hicks. A private life celebration will be scheduled later. Memorials preferred to the DAV.
Dan Hicks
