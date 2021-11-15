Dallas Sursely passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at his home in Woodbury, MN at the age of 83. Always an active person, Dallas was still competing in golf tournaments and building furniture for his family members.
After graduating from Osakis MN High School, Dallas served in the U.S. Navy as an Air Traffic Controlman stationed in Japan. He received his Masters degree in education from Saint Cloud State University. Dallas spent most of his career teaching mathematics and coaching the cross county team at Oakland Junior High in Stillwater, MN.
Dallas will be remembered with love by his two daughters, Heidi Schmidt and Shayna Manikowski, and by his five grandchildren, Tyler Kuhn, Audrey Roche, Nathaniel Roche, Natasha Manikowski and Victoria Manikowski.
Dallas will be laid to rest next to his parents at Calvary Cemetery in Osakis, MN on Saturday, November 20 at noon. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, November 19 from 5-8pm at 1128 Helen Street North, Hudson, WI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.