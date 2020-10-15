Curt “Puppy” Youngren, of Lakeland, MN, age 59, retired Appliance Repair Technician, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV. He is survived by his parents, Patty Rodgers and David Youngren; David’s wife, Jo Youngren; Curt’s sister and husband Julie and Fred Gould; his longtime friend and companion, Diane Gruber; his only living uncle Larry Tomai; and many cousins. Curt has many lifelong friends who will miss him dearly from softball and hockey growing up in North St Paul and attending Tartan High School. At age 17 he bought his first fishing boat after saving money he earned working at Jerry’s Chicken on White Bear Ave. For many years Curt was on a bowling team at Woody’s in Bayport, MN. He loved every dog he saw and would give them a treat that he always carried with him. Curt had many customers in the St Croix Valley and in Western Wisconsin who he was always happy to help with their appliance repairs. Curt has left a hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved him, but his kindness will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, dear Curt. A Celebration of Life will be held next summer near Lakeland, MN.
