Craig passed away on July 18, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, and brother, Curtis. Survived by wife of 57 years, Nina; daughters, Becky (Steve), Michelle (Nick), Melissa (Andy); grandchildren, Joseph, Benjamin, Macie, Grady, Brylie, Aubrie, Colbie; brothers, Dan (Mary) and Chris; his loyal dog, Jack; and many foreign exchange students, extended family members and great friends. He was largely involved in the community, both in Rotary and the Browns Creek Watershed District. Craig had successful careers both as an engineer for 3M and in the security consulting industry. He was an avid fisherman, golfer and loved to travel and play cards. A Celebration of His Life will be held at 5pm on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd with a Visitation beginning at 3pm. Please wear your brightest orange in honor of Craig. Memorials preferred to the Rotary Foundation.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.