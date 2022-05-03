Our beloved son Craig Douglas Killian, born February 1, 1990, passed away accidentally on April 23, 2022. He was within weeks of graduating from the University of Minnesota Dental School.
Craig was a 2008 graduate of Stillwater High School and went on to earn a degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Arizona, Tucson. He was president of the Global Dental Brigades (U of A chapter) and participated in several rewarding mission trips to Central America as an undergraduate. He later served as student representative on the University of Minnesota Dental Foundation Board.
Craig loved snowboarding, skateboarding, swimming, travel, hot tubs and hot springs, saunas, camping, classic rock (especially the Beatles), dubstep, any new technology, his precious cats both here (Mickey) and beyond (Orange Cat and Blackie), his tropical fish, and being outside in nature. He had a deep curiosity about and love for all God's creatures and was always amazed by the majesty and complexity of the animal kingdom (including his "pet" lizards and insects). He looked forward to having the occasional cigar with his dad and cherished their long talks in the hot tub in Arizona and taking runs together through our neighborhoods in Minnesota and Arizona. Craig was a lifelong spiritual seeker and we are comforted that he is now in the loving presence of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.
He is preceded in death by his younger brother and best buddy Keith, and is survived by his parents Doug and Kris Killian of Lake Elmo, MN, as well as a loving extended family.
A service of remembrance will be held for Craig on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN in the Great Hall. Visitation at 9 am, service at 10 am, with a light lunch to follow. Memorials can be given to Lutheran Campus Ministries or Global Dental Brigades both of which were meaningful experiences in Craig's life.
