Corinne (Reni) Dahl Volz, age 80, passed away March 2, 2021 at Oak Park Senior Living. Reni was born September 18, 1940 in Stillwater, Minnesota to the late Norman and Melva (May) Anderson. She was the oldest of four children. Reni was educated in the Stillwater school system. She married the late Thomas Dahl and four boys were born from this union; they lived in Bayport, MN. Reni enjoyed decorating her house for each season and looked forward to church bazaars. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her sisters and friends, many times making new friends along the way. After the passing of husband Tom, she got a job at First State Bank in Bayport and worked there for 26 years. She retired 15 years to the day she passed. She later married Joe Volz. Reni was an avid shopper, she enjoyed spending time at Joe’s cabin in Wisconsin and attending church dinners with him. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and wife. Reni leaves behind many people to cherish her loving memory: husband of 8 years, Joseph Joe Volz; children, Mike, Scott (Debbie), John (Stephanie), Chad (Nicole); grandchildren, Nick, Callie, Tori, Lexi, Violet, Elsa, Tommy, Maria, Jack; and great-grandchild Myla. Also survived by siblings, Sue (Robert) Howard, Kathy MacDonald, Stan (Jean) Anderson, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by parents; and first husband, Tom R. Dahl. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice and Oak Park Senior Living for taking such good care of Corinne. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. on May 22, 2021 at son Chad’s house, 5380 Oakgreen Ave. N., Stillwater, MN to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and of course chat.
