Colleen, age 82, of Stillwater, took her walk home with Jesus on Saturday the 22nd of January.
Colleen was born in Wisconsin but raised in St. Paul; a graduate of Johnson High School. She modeled for Field-Schlick and Dayton's department stores and once tried out for the Radio City Rockettes.
She spent the majority of her life as a resident of Stillwater, having moved to the area in 1965 with her husband. Colleen was the most kindhearted, generous, loving and warm person you could be around. She was a devout Christian and doing what was right was important to her. She helped at the family business, but the job she took the most pride in was being a mother; there is no harder job than raising a family. Colleen took this job on with serious vigor and the energy and love she showed is a model of what a great mother looks like. She was a mother not only to her kids but acted as a second mom to grandkids, friends of her kids and always showed that motherly instinct when someone needed to feel loved. She gave generously to many charities and always volunteered to help. She loved to garden and decorate for the holidays and her house always looked amazing with flowers and every decoration she could find!
Colleen was an accomplished bowler and was a member of the St. Croix Yacht Club Auxiliary and volunteered with the St. Paul Winter Carnival Women's Division now called the Ambassadors. One of Heavens Angels has returned home.
Colleen is preceded in death by her husband, Ivan; mother, Margaret Bannon; and her brother, Robert Barr.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Lisa); daughter, Lisa (Mark); son, Ivan, Jr.; stepson, Louis (Rosita); stepdaughter, Rayanne (Jimmy); grandchildren, Brett, Alex, David, Charmain, Ivan, Alexis, Brooke, Shlomo, Yoseph, Chiam, Mimi, Avigail and Benyamin; and a great-grandson, Chase.
A memorial service celebrating Colleen's life will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 5:00 P.M. with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 4:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater.
Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association and/or the Dementia Society of America.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.