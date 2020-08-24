Colleen L. (McCloud) Lacher of Stillwater, MN passed away suddenly on August 1, 2020 at the age of 61. Preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy; brother-in-law, Archie; nephew, Adam; granddaughter, Tilly Jaremko. Survived by daughters, Alicia Foster (Eric), Missy Lacher (Matt); grandchildren, Christina, Anna and Evan Foster and soon to be, baby Jaremko; sisters, Sally Wuornos (Sunny), Pat Harvieux (Mike), Paula Potter (Steve); brothers, Tim McCloud (Karen), Scott McCloud (Lisa); many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; close friend, Bill Cardinal and many other friends. Colleen Loved her family with all her heart. Her love for her grandchildren was unconditional. When she would see them, you could see that by the smile on her face. Colleen had a huge heart and loved all her friends like they were family. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Colleen loved driving school bus and bus for Rivers Edge. Colleen will be missed by many but never forgotten. A Celebration of Life for Colleen will be held on August 30th at Lakeside Park, Bayport, MN; 12:30 p.m. gathering and 1 p.m. service, with a luncheon to follow.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.