Cindy passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020 at the age of 62 from health complications related to her kidneys. Cindy was born on June 10, 1958 to Arlene (Bennett) and Dick Freitag in St. Paul, MN. After graduating from Stillwater Area High School, she went on to study Education at Concordia University, St. Paul. Following college, Cindy married her best friend and high school sweetheart Bill Denman. Not many years later, Cindy and Bill welcomed their only child, Melinda, into the world. While being a busy mom and wife, Cindy worked as a pre-school teacher and early childhood educator for several local preschools and childcare centers. Cindy loved being a teacher. She was passionate about caring for little ones and sharing her faith with the children she worked with. Known for her sweet disposition and kind heart, Cindy was very welcoming to others. She valued family and time spent with close friends. She loved experiencing new things and making memories. Cindy had an appreciation for the arts, entertainment and finding joy in the small things in life. Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Dick Freitag; stepfather, Tom Bennett; father-in-law, Elvin Denman; mother-in-law, Louise Denman; along with many other family members she greatly cherished. Cindy is survived by her husband, Bill; daughter, Melinda (Eric) Kern; mother, Arlene Bennett; stepmother, Judy Freitag; brothers, Greg (Shari) Freitag, John (Heidi) Freitag, Donald (Carrie) Freitag, Jim (Nicole) Freitag, Jeff (Michelle) Freitag, Dick (Maureen) Bennett; sister, Peggy Bennett; along with her many nieces, nephews and friends. She will be deeply missed by her loved ones. Funeral Service 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden St., White Bear Lake. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Due to current Covid restrictions, a celebration in memory of Cindy is being planned for a year from now for those that are not able to attend the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts made in memory of Cindy Denman be designated for the Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) Research at Mayo Clinic. Checks can be made out directly to “Mayo Clinic” and can be mailed to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Gifts can be made with a credit card by phone at 855-852-8129 (from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST). Because of Cindy’s faith, gifts can also be made out to Community of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden Street, White Bear Lake MN 55110. “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.” John 11:25-26a
