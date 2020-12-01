Chelse unexpectedly went into God’s hands on November 24, 2020. Chelse lived with love and passion without boundaries. She was an accomplished equestrian, competing on the national level. Chelse had a whimsical sense of humor that left us all laughing and giggling. She loved Country music, her beloved horses, camping, being on the river, the Ocean and the warmth of Florida. Chelse’s love for ALL animals led her to many personal rescues and finding wonderful homes for many other animals. Her “baby,” Little, was the love of her life. Chelse coveted all that was Disney, the Sparklier the better. I truly think that she believed she was of mermaid decent. Chelse was loved and in return loved deeply. Her unwavering positive outlook, her infectious smile, her selfless spirit will be missed by all that knew and loved her. They broke the mold with this innately beautiful soul. Chelse is survived by her fiancé, Dave Fuerstenberg; parents, Kelly and Bill; brother, Will; grandparents, Jack and Jean Junker, Bill Anderson, Sharon Anderson; dear friend, Geri; dog, Little; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A Celebration of Chelse’s Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to your favorite animal rescue or shelter.
