Charles Meredith Bend of St. Paul and Afton, MN died peacefully on September 19, 2020, at “The Lakes” in Stillwater, with his wife of 73 years, Cynthia Bend, at his side. Family celebrated his 100th birthday on August 9, 2020. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from M.I.T. and spent most of his career in property management for the Davidson Company at the Pioneer and Endicott Buildings in St. Paul. Family was everything to Meredith; his life was anchored on the property he enjoyed and in the house that he and Cynthia built together. He will be remembered by the family as a strong and gentle pillar of love and purpose. Meredith is survived by his wife, Cynthia Davidson Bend; his sons Richard H. Bend (Carol Ellingson) and Harold P. Bend (Barbara); his grandchildren Heather Warzecha (Matt), Jennifer Bend (Steve Doyle), Mary D. Bend, Torry Bend (James Phillips), Eric Bend (Renee), Merodie Leigh (Clint) and Ayla Rubenstein (Atle Berglie Johansen); and his 10 great-grandchildren. His parents, Charles M. Bend and Miriam; sisters, Miriam (Max Lein), Betty (Ralph Clark) and brother, Robert pre-deceased him along with his daughter, Katherine (Alan Rubenstein). We hope to have an outdoor gathering to celebrate his life for friends and family in spring 2021. In lieu of memorials, donations to Land Stewardship Project, Minnesota or Minnesota Conservation Volunteer in Meredith’s honor will be appreciated.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.