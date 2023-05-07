Charles "Chuck" Moen Hoffman

Chuck, age 85, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023. He resided in the home he built overlooking the St. Croix until the summer of 2021. He suffered from dementia.
He was a devoted social studies teacher for many years at Stillwater High School. He also served in the Minnesota State House of Representatives. He was an avid sports fan (Gophers) and was passionate about current events. He enjoyed philosophizing with his friends and loved entertaining family and friends at his home. It brought him great joy to see others enjoying themselves on the property he worked so hard to maintain.
He will be missed by his sister Sylvia Mansfield (Santa Rosa, CA) and his two children Kaleena (River Falls, WI) and Jefferson (Scottsdale, AZ).
There will be a Celebration of Life for Chuck on Thursday, June 22 at Pioneer Park in Stillwater from 1:00-4:00 with comments shared in the bandshell at 3:00.
