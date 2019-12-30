Surrounded by her beloved family, Carolyn Abrahamson, 83, of Stillwater, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 28, 2019. She died at Lakeview Hospital of complications from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease. Carolyn Wells Schroeder was born March 4, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York. She married Wally Abrahamson of Duluth on May 6, 1955. This year would have been their 65th anniversary. They had four children, Wendy (Jerry) Wiese of Stillwater, Wally Jr. of Lake Elmo, Bill (Tammy) of Lakeland, and Les (Lori) of McKinney, Texas. They also have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A homemaker and fabulous cook, Carolyn loved spending time with family, friends, kids and grandkids playing cards and board games. A lover of all animals, she and Wally owned and raised many dogs and cats over the years. She also loved to knit and crochet and loved having coffee with her great friends Judy, Lucy and Fran. Memorial Service 2:30 p.m. Friday, January 3rd at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family, care of Bradshaw.
Carolyn Wells Abrahamson
