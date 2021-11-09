Caroline Catherine (Scianghetti) Sakrison, age 90, of Charlton, New York, died on November 8, 2021.
Caroline was born on December 18, 1930 in Amsterdam, New York, and was the daughter of the late Crescenzo and Maria Rose (Frascatore) Scianghetti. She was a graduate of St. Michael's School in Amsterdam, class of 1948. In 1954, she married John G. Sakrison.
Caroline was a wonderful homemaker and accomplished artist whose talents included oil painting, sewing, knitting, home decorating, and sculpture. Throughout her life, Caroline enjoyed, reading, square dancing, tennis, Bingo, bowling, downhill skiing, golf, and a deep love of animals, especially the deer in her backyard. She adored worldwide travel with her husband, John, whom she described as her best friend. She particularly loved Italy, the country of her ancestors. Carol was a hospital volunteer, PTA President, and library volunteer at Charlton Heights Elementary School. As an extraordinary mother, she supervised her daughter's music and dance lessons, Girl Scout badge projects, hospital volunteer work, cheerleading, and sporting efforts, all without missing a beat. She cared lovingly for her elders while balancing many commitments. She was a member of The Social Butterflies and took pleasure in many social outings with this superb group of women. Caroline was happiest when her family was together, and proudest of her role as a homemaker and mother to her three daughters. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Caroline was a caring and loving grandmother (Mema), whose lap was available for hundreds of naps. The grandchildren propelled her interest in the digital age as she embraced cell phones, instant messaging, multiple I-pads, and most importantly, Skype, to keep her grandchildren close.
She was the beloved wife of John G. Sakrison; loving mother of Kimberly Ann (John) Durant of Scotia, New York, Lisa (Glenn) Phillips of Saratoga Springs, New York, and Lynne (Ray) Murphy of Saranac Lake, New York. She was caring younger sister of the late Carl David Scianghetti; adored Mema of Shawn Lee Albert (Michael Albert), Michael James Phillips (Lauren), Thomas John (Emily) Durant, Jessica Caylen Phillips, and Taylor Nicholas Murphy. Caroline was the cherished Great-Mema of Andrew Robert Albert, Brendan Larsen Albert, Evan James Albert, and Charles Sakrison Durant.
Calling hours will be held at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church on Friday, November 12, 2022, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life church service at 11 a.m. Masks will be mandatory for all.
Interment will be private at Pinegrove Cemetery, Charlton, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mrs. Sakrison's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
