Carlton Dean Korn

Carlton Dean Korn of Woodbury, MN, formerly Mason City, IA and Stillwater, MN, died November 15, 2022, at age 97. Carlton donated his body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program. Currently, per his wishes, there are no plans for a memorial service.

Carlton was born October 22, 1925, in Stanley, Wisconsin, the son of Fred and Olga Korn. He served in the Army Air Corp 3rd Photo Reconnaissance Squadron in Guam throughout World War II. Having enlisted before graduating from Stanley High School, he earned his degree upon returning from military service. He went on to graduate from Drake University's Pharmacy School in Des Moines, Iowa and became a licensed pharmacist. While attending college, he married Marian L. Anderson on July 15, 1949, in Charles City, Iowa. Following a short stint in retail pharmacy, he went to work for the Park Hospital and Clinic Pharmacy, where he became its manager. This pharmacy become part of the North Iowa Medical Center, where he finished his pharmacy career in his mid-60s.

