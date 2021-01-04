Carl N. Lange passed away peacefully at home on December 14, 2020 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Lange and Lillian Hanna. Survived by his best friend and loving spouse, Betty; Daughters, Shana, Shannon and Tonya; Sons; Tony & Joey; Granddaughter, Madison, McKenzie & Serenity; Grandsons, Carter, Cody, Zach, Tanner, Stevie & Silas; Great-Grandchild, Bentley; Siblings, Robert, William, Norman, Julia, Beverly, Lillian & Loretta, along with several nieces and nephews. His two main passions in life were family and sports. He attended many sporting events of the grandchildren and was their biggest and loudest fan. Often times you would find him bragging about them to anyone that would listen. He loved his sports and was a die hard Cleveland Browns fan. He encouraged everyone to live life to the fullest. His love was infectious to anyone around and he will be forever missed. A memorial celebration of Carl's life will be scheduled for later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Betty or Shana in Lake Elmo.
Carl N. Lange
Loving Spouse, Father, Grandfather, Brother & Friend
