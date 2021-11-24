Wish Granted!

In 2021, our daughter became a Make-A-Wish kid. Her #1 wish was to have a She-Shed. Through the amazing work of the Make-A-Wish organization, her life changing wish just became a reality. Leila's future is brighter and her life is forever changed because of the caring actions of volunteers and donors that support Make-A-Wish. Special thanks to: Make-A-Wish MN, Jim Rock, Jim Barton and Barton Construction, JL Buchanan, and the many generous sponsors and donors of Make-A-Wish.

