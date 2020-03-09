Byron Robert Torgerson, son of Robert and Wynona Pearl Torgerson, was born in Baldwin, Wisconsin October 22, 1942. He was the eldest of three, followed by his brothers, Bob and Barry. Byron went to school in Hudson, WI and graduated from Stillwater High School and the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. He started his dental practice with his father. Later, he, David Nelson and Phil Flodin formed Southhill Dental. Byron and Randi recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. Their daughter Laura Mayaka lives in Oak Park Heights with her daughters, Erika and Emily. Daughter Lisa and husband Jarret Dorenbush live in New Richmond with sons Tommy and Trent. Outside of working and being with family, Byron spent many hours doing the things he loved, which included spending time at the cabin, traveling, hunting, skiing, canning, gardening and especially fly fishing. Byron died on March 2, 2020 from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. A celebration and remembrance of his life will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 13 at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 813 Myrtle St. W, Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials to Valley Outreach, Salvation Army, First United Methodist, or donor’s choice.
