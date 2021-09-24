Age 79, of Chisago City Bruce passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the Minneapolis VA Hospital. Bruce served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army and later as a nurse at the VAMC. One of his greatest joys was singing Karaoke at the Eagles in Stillwater where he was a Past President. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Mary “Renee”; children, Wayne (Ginger), Paul (Trish), Betsy, Phyllis, and Angela; step-children, Randee (Ed) Casselberry, Erin (Jeff) Holmquist, and Tom Wilkinson; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve (Sandy); and sister, Marcia (Mike) Mischke. A Celebration of Bruce’s Life will be held at a later date, please look for more details on the Simonet Funeral Home website as they become available.

