Bruce Langness, age 70, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2021. Bruce was born July 21, 1950, in Stillwater, Minnesota to Dennis and Florence Langness, the tenth of 15 children. Bruce was a 1968 graduate of Stillwater High School and lifelong resident of Stillwater. He was a hard-working carpenter, a devoted father, loving grandfather, passionate car enthusiast, and avid NASCAR fan. From May to September, he could be found at the area car shows with his ’56 corvette. He was a fixture at Not Just a Café, frequenting daily. He was always on the go and enjoyed being with friends and family. Bruce was the embodiment of kindness and touched the lives of many. He will be dearly missed. Bruce is survived by his life partner Colleen Henry; son Dion (Danette), daughter Tanya Maroney; grandchildren, Jordan, Bryce, Jake, Tyler and Amelia and numerous relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, Minnesota. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bruce R. Langness
Beloved Father, Life Partner, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and Friend
