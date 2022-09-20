Bruce, age 90, of Lake Elmo, passed away peacefully September 15, 2022.
Long time banker with Lake Elmo Bank, an avid golfer and traveler.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Vera and Erwin; his wife of 58 years, Arline; sister, Mildred; brother, Don; sister-in-law, Joan and nephew, Dan.
He is survived by his niece-in-law, Kathy (Dan); nephews, Doug, Dave (Kathryn), Don (Mary), Dale (Adory); niece, Julie; many great and great-great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial service Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11194 36th Street North, Lake Elmo. Visitation Monday, October 3, 2022, 4:00-7:00 P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Valley Outreach, Stillwater and Lakeview Hospice.
