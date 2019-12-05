Bruce Gordon Bergen, 85, of Venice, Florida passed away on December 1, 2019 in the comfort and presence of his wife, Linda, his youngest son, Benjamin, and their beloved dog, Lucy. Bruce was born to parents Celia and Isaac Albert Bergen on June 25, 1934 in Stillwater, Minnesota. He graduated from Stillwater High School and was acknowledged as a star athlete in basketball, baseball, track and field. Bruce remained a lifelong “Stillwater Ponies” fan and found great joy in following and supporting his five children in their participation in Stillwater athletics in their respective sports. Bruce married Gayle Ammerman September 3, 1955. They had three sons, Stephen, Douglas, and James. On March 30, 1979, Bruce married Linda Blaisdell. In addition to Linda’s son, Benjamin, they had one daughter, Kelly. After a 30-year career working in the Accounts Receivable department at 3M in St. Paul, Bruce became the inaugural manager of the restaurant at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater. While living in Stillwater, Bruce was active at Trinity Lutheran Church, and was an integral support for his mother, Celia. He also worked hard to maintain and keep the waters of the family swimming pool sparkling for Linda, Ben and Kelly. His two granddaughters, Kaija and Annika, also share fond memories of summer fun in “Grandpa’s Pool.” When it came time to retire, he and Linda moved to Venice, Florida to have year around warm weather, and pursue their passion for golf. They also continued to maintain strong friendships from their Minnesota connections. Bruce enjoyed fine dining and had a particular love of select cuts of steak accompanied by a martini or two. In retirement, he became an avid reader, and he also developed a fondness for classical music and theater. Bruce and Linda were season ticket holders to the local symphony. Bruce was loved and will be missed by his wife, Linda Bergen, and his four sons, Stephen (Sarah Johnson) and his two granddaughters, Kaija and Annika (Michael Erickson); his son Douglas; his son James and grandson Collin Bushman (Jill) and three great-grandchildren, Penny, Stanley and Ruby; and his son Benjamin and grandson William. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia (Don) Baustian of Alexandria, Minnesota and Constance Weiss of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and their families. Bruce was predeceased by his loving daughter, Kelly of Hooper, Colorado. A small, family memorial will occur at Fairview Cemetery in Stillwater on June 25th. He will be interred next to their daughter, Kelly. Memorials can be given to the Kelly Bergen Memorial Fund to help special needs students in Hooper, Colorado.
Bruce Bergen
June 25, 1934 to December 1, 2019
