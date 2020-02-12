Age 67, of Stillwater, died peacefully after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease on February 7, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Carver. He is survived by his mother, Eunice; brother, Greg (Jan) Fouks; sisters, Sheri (Bob) Harris, Lauren (Bill) Schneider, and Kristine Petersen (Mark Kenney); and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Brad was bright, funny and a gifted athlete and businessman. He graduated from Stillwater High School in 1971 and was one of the finest football wide receivers ever for the Ponies. He also played football for Mankato State University until an injury cut his career short. He graduated with an Accounting degree and started working at Pete Marwick in Minneapolis. He transferred to their Denver office and later worked as a tax accountant for Arco Coal and Coors, before retiring due to a disability. He retired in Tonto Verde, Arizona for many years, before moving back home to be closer to family and friends. Brad had a killer sense of humor and enjoyed exercising daily to keep his body fit. His family will miss him deeply, especially his smile and his love of family. Memorial service Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN, with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
