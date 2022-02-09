Boyd Louis Bouchie of Stillwater, MN passed away peacefully on February 5, 2022.
Boyd is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jo; parents, Marvin and Matilda; siblings, Alvina, Clifford, Robert, Irene, Donald, Gertrude, Richard, Doreene, and Adeline.
He is survived by his daughters, Michele (Jim) Burger and Brenda (Ken) Jewell; loving granddaughter McKenna; and many nieces and nephews.
Boyd served in the US Air Force from 1949 to 1954. Soon after, he met the love of his life, Mary Jo, at a small café and the rest was history. He started his 25-year career with the US Postal Service to ultimately retire as the Postmaster of Afton, MN in 1987. Avid church members, Boyd and Mary Jo always made time to visit family, no matter the distance.
As a proud veteran, Boyd and his beloved wife, Mary Jo, will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in the spring, at which time family and friends are invited for a celebration of life picnic and participation in the memorial at Fort Snelling. Please continue to visit the Bradshaw website for updates.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
