Bonnie died unexpectedly in her home on July 13, 2021. She is survived by her children, Desiree (Ryan Schadt) Siggens, Jason (Lauren Stabnow) Loida; grandchildren, Lance, Jake, Marley, Piper; siblings, Terry (Carol) Peterson, Cheryl Cote; nieces and nephews, Rob, Chris, Danielle, Katie, Corey, Emily; former husbands, John Siggens, Ray Loida; fur grandpuppies, Emma, Mackabee, Maggie. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Arlene; fur grandbaby Sasha. Since she grew up on a farm, Bonnie learned the value of hard work early, and carried that with her throughout her life. She was organized and artistic and creative, with a happy, laughing personality. She was an avid Vikings fan, but above all, she loved her family. She never hesitated to go above and beyond for her family. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 11 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater. Visitation begins at 4:30 p.m.

