Bonnie went home to our Lord on April 7, 2020 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland "Sam" Newman; and her parents, Edward and Vera Kjellstrand. She is survived by five children, Paul (Lynette) Newman of Lake Elmo, Andra (Tom) Jeffries of Gilbert, AZ, Craig Newman of Las Vegas, NV, Keith (Michlyn) of Oakdale and Kelli (Kris) Kitzman of Big Lake as well as 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Judy Rohr of Silvis, IL. Bonnie loved her family and church and will be remembered for her kind demeanor; often volunteering and playing piano at her church and residence. She was a songwriter, storyteller and most recently brightened people’s days with her gift of coloring. She loved the Lord and wanted others to come to know Jesus. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who encountered her. A private ceremony will be held for the family at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater with a memorial service held at a later date and place. Memorials preferred to LifePoint Church, 1220 Edgerton St., St. Paul, MN 55117.
