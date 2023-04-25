Bonnie Marie Depuydt passed away on April 23, 2023, at the age of 54.
Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Catholic Church of St. Peter. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bonnie was born on July 17, 1968, in Mankato to Bill and Patty Depuydt. She graduated from St. Peter High School in 1986. She helped on the family farm, specifically mowing the lawn. Bonnie served in the United States Air Force from 1988-1992, after being medically discharged in 1992. Bonnie received several degrees from multiple schools for Computer Science, Customer Service, and Business Analysis, while also working at the Washington County IT Department. Bonnie gave birth to Clairae Marie Depuydt on April 4, 2005. She was the love of her life. Together they enjoyed going on walks, hikes through the city and county parks, and doing various activities. In her free time, she liked watching the Andy Griffith Show.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Clairae of Stillwater; mother, Patty of St. Peter; sister, Karen (Bill) Ulrich of Le Sueur; brother, Arnie of Kasota; Louie Lemert (Clairae's father); nephew, Jessie Depuydt; nieces, Sarah (Thomas) Wacholz and Julie (Drew) Link.
She was preceded in death by father, Bill and brother, Bernie.
