Bonita "Bonnie" Annette Polichnia

Peacefully passed away in her sleep on the morning of December 26, 2021 at the Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, Minnesota at the age of 74 after battling brain cancer since March of 2021.
Bonita is survived by many members of her family including her granddaughter, Lilly Polichnia (Stillwater, Minnesota); her two sons, Earon and Eric Polichnia (Stillwater, Minnesota); and her grandson, Collin Polichnia (Rice Lake, Wisconsin).
Preceded in death by her mother, Carol (Cornwall) Hansen; and her father, Rodger Hansen.
Bonnie touched the lives of many wonderful people throughout the years as a hairdresser in Bayport. The family would like to give a special thank you to all friends and family that helped Bonnie and her family during this difficult time in life, they would like everyone to know that they all loved and appreciated you dearly.
Bonnie's services will be held at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 13th, visitation is at 10 am with her funeral directly to follow.
