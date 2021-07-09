Bill passed away on July 1, 2021. Preceded in death by father, William L. O’Brien. Survived by mother, Vivian; sisters, Sue (Tim) Moore, Cathleen (Kevin) Prinsen, Maureen (Jaime) Junker; nieces and nephews Nathan and Nikki Thorn, Jordan (Jacob) Hughes, Mitchell Junker, and Nicholas Prinsen. Bill was a 1980 graduate of Stillwater Senior High. He was the 1979 All Conference wide receiver for football. He was #21 and that was his favorite number. Bill had the most receiving yards senior year as wide receiver and led the team in receptions. After graduating from high school he earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of St. Thomas. Bill created the Stillwater Alumni Golf Tournament to help any alumni of Stillwater Senior High in need. This tournament was very successful for 18 years and helped many people. He was very proud of this accomplishment. Bill had many good friends and a great sense of humor. He will be missed by his family and friends. Memorial Service Was held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor’s choice or Family Means.
